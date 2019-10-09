Kabubukas na YouTube account ng Arashi dinumog

Sa wakas, may YouTube account na ang Japanese boy band na Arashi!

Sunud-sunod ang pagpo-post nila ng mga music video ng 5-man group ngayong alas-kuwatro ng hapon, Oktubre 9, 2019.



In-upload na ang music video sa mga kanta nilang “Monster,” “truth,” “Happiness,” “Love so sweet,” at “A.RA.SHI.”

Hindi magkamayaw ang mga Arashian sa Pilipinas, kaya naman Top 4 trending ito sa Twitter ngayong Miyerkoles.

OH MY GODNESS ARASHI HAS A YOUTUBE CHANNEL!!!!!!! YALL THE FUTURE OF JOHNNY’S IS HERE😱😱😱💞💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/F9Ec4uavxg

Me, before: It’s highly unlikely Arashi will have YouTube or Spotify or anything like that…

Arashi on this day of October 9, 2019: Drops 5 songs on various sites

Me, right now: pic.twitter.com/GIWiSe6ztK

— えり★PLS DON’T QUOTE RT ME (@hatenaistorm) October 9, 2019