Kabubukas na YouTube account ng Arashi dinumog
Sa wakas, may YouTube account na ang Japanese boy band na Arashi!
Sunud-sunod ang pagpo-post nila ng mga music video ng 5-man group ngayong alas-kuwatro ng hapon, Oktubre 9, 2019.
In-upload na ang music video sa mga kanta nilang “Monster,” “truth,” “Happiness,” “Love so sweet,” at “A.RA.SHI.”
Hindi magkamayaw ang mga Arashian sa Pilipinas, kaya naman Top 4 trending ito sa Twitter ngayong Miyerkoles.
OH MY GODNESS ARASHI HAS A YOUTUBE CHANNEL!!!!!!! YALL THE FUTURE OF JOHNNY’S IS HERE😱😱😱💞💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/F9Ec4uavxg
— My Keimical Romance🌹 (@slayyyinkei) October 9, 2019
Arashi: *on the wild internet*
Fans: pic.twitter.com/oxC0flN2Uf
— ゆうき❄ ありますよ!!!!! (@yuuki_nimomiya) October 9, 2019
Me, before: It’s highly unlikely Arashi will have YouTube or Spotify or anything like that…
Arashi on this day of October 9, 2019: Drops 5 songs on various sites
Me, right now: pic.twitter.com/GIWiSe6ztK
— えり★PLS DON’T QUOTE RT ME (@hatenaistorm) October 9, 2019
international Johnnys fans know Arashi in Youtube and Spotify be like pic.twitter.com/eK1PbCWd3v
— Fatim | ファティマ (@timechi) October 9, 2019
Binuksan na rin ang kanilang Spotify Japan account ngayong araw.
❤️💛💚💙💜
A R A S H I
❤️💛💚💙💜#嵐 の “A・RA・SHI”、”Love so sweet”、”Happiness”、 “truth” そして “Monster” の5曲がSpotifyで聴けるようになりました👑
今すぐCHECK 👉 https://t.co/rLBDZptmii#ARASHIonSpotify#櫻井翔#二宮和也#相葉雅紀 #大野智 #松本潤 pic.twitter.com/XDCVt0NK17
— Spotify Japan (@SpotifyJP) October 9, 2019
Setyembre 1999 nang buuin ng Johnny & Associates talent agency ang banda nina Ohno Satoshi, Sakurai Sho, Aiba Masaki, Ninomiya Kazunari, at Matsumoto Jun. Sa darating na Nobyembre 3 na ang ika-20 anibersaryo ng nasabing grupo. (Riley Cea)