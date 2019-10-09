Una sa Balita


Kabubukas na YouTube account ng Arashi dinumog

0 44

Sa wakas, may YouTube account na ang Japanese boy band na Arashi!

Sunud-sunod ang pagpo-post nila ng mga music video ng 5-man group ngayong alas-kuwatro ng hapon, Oktubre 9, 2019.

In-upload na ang music video sa mga kanta nilang “Monster,” “truth,” “Happiness,” “Love so sweet,” at “A.RA.SHI.”

Hindi magkamayaw ang mga Arashian sa Pilipinas, kaya naman Top 4 trending ito sa Twitter ngayong Miyerkoles.

Related Posts

Para sa Hangul Day: Song Hye Kyo nag-donate ng mga libro

Maine pinagkaguluhan ng mga taga-ABS-CBN

Mga ‘Gurong Kawiteño’ pinaligaya nina Rayver, Kris, Kakai

Binuksan na rin ang kanilang Spotify Japan account ngayong araw.

Setyembre 1999 nang buuin ng Johnny & Associates talent agency ang banda nina Ohno Satoshi, Sakurai Sho, Aiba Masaki, Ninomiya Kazunari, at Matsumoto Jun. Sa darating na Nobyembre 3 na ang ika-20 anibersaryo ng nasabing grupo. (Riley Cea)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy