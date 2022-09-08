Ka Tunying maraming pasabog sa ALLTV

Unti-unti ay pinakikilala na ang mga artista, singer, news personality, na bubuo sa bagong channel ni former Sen. Manny Villar, ang Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS), ang tawag ngayon ay ‘ALLTV’.

Dahil sa wit at no-nonsense commentaries niya, napili ang broadcast journalist, radio commentator na si Anthony Taberna na maging kasapi.

Pumirma ng kontrata si Taberna with AMBS President Maribeth Tolentino, AMBS General Counsel Atty. TJ Mendoza, AMBS Chief Finance Officer Maryknoll Zamora, na ginanap sa Mella Hotel in Las Piñas, noong Sept. 6, 2022. Kasama ni Taberna ang and niya, ang Outbox Media’s top executive, Rossel Taberna.

Ang ALLTV is the newest TV network joining the Philippine broadcast spectrum that aims to provide Filipino viewers an elevated TV experience in the country.

“We welcome Mr. Anthony Taberna to our family. Ka Tunying’s intelligent insights on radio and TV make him one of the trusted news personalities in the country. He gives our public interesting views, news scoops, and entertaining programs, making him fit for ALLTV,” sabi ni Tolentino.

Taberna adds to the growing list of credible TV personalities joining ALLTV.

The country’s top radio and TV commentator said he is humbled by ALLTV’s move to tap him as one of the pioneer broadcast personalities for the new TV network.

“Thank you po sa pamilya ng AMBS dahil pamilya nyo na ako ngayon. Salamat po sa tiwala ninyo sa akin. Alam ninyo, pinag-uusapan nga namin ng aking boss – ang aking misis – kung ano ang maiiambag natin sa larangan ng telebisyon… sabi niya sa akin, 48 years (old) pa lang naman ako sa January….Kumbaga ay napakamura ko pa lang po para lumisan sa larangan ng telebisyon,” kuwento ni Taberna.

Taberna, who has been in the broadcast industry for 30 years, said he is excited about this new partnership with ALLTV.

“Ang pagsimula po ng aking pang-40 na taon sa pamamahayag, kasama ko po ang AMBS-ALLTV,” saad pa niya. (Dondon Sermino)