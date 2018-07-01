Justin Timberlake super dako ayon kay Patricia Clarkson

Binuking ng Hollywood veteran actress na si Patricia Clarkson na super dakila pala ang singer-actor na si Justin Timberlake!

Naganap ang revelation na ito ng Oscar nominee sa show na Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Guest sa show si Clarkson kasama si Elizabeth Perkins at nag­laro sila ng game na ‘How Big Was It?’

Naging candid lang si Clarkson nang tanungin siya ng question na “Who had the biggest chance of being your friends with benefits on the set of Friends With Benefits?”

Mabilis na sinagot ni Clarkson ay: “Hands down Justin Timberlake because if we want to talk about big!”

Pinapaklaro ng TV host ang sagot ni Clarkson: “Is Justin endowed well? He’s ­gifted below the waist?”

Sagot ni Clarkson: “Oh yes! I had the good fortune to get to see him all there because they were shoo­ting a scene that they couldn’t keep anything on. He is a gorgeous man. Oh my God. His mother’s gonna kill me!” (Ruel Mendoza)