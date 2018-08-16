Justin Brownlee ng Ginebra hinirit na maging Pinoy

ISINUSULONG sa Kamara na mapagkalooban ng Philippine citizenship ang Ginebra Gin Kings import na si Justin Donta Brownlee.

Sa ganitong paraan ay maaaring maging kasapi ng Philippine basketball team ang Amerikanong basketball player.

Sina 1Pacman Representative Michael Romero, Enrico Pineda, Bohol Rep. Aristotle Aumentado at Masbate Rep. Scott Lanete ang naghain ng House Bill (HB) No. 8106.

“He has brought enormous pride and joy to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), as well as to all basketball enthusiasts in the country. Justin Brownlee said he can have a house here just like Norman Black or other imports who have fallen in love with the Filipinos and the Philippines,” ayon sa nilalaman ng panukala.

Nabatid na 2016 nang unang maglaro sa PBA si Brownlee.

Tatlong beses na nagkampeon ang Ginebra habang si Brownlee ang import.

Ipinanganak ang import ng Ginebra noong Abril 23, 1988 sa Georgia, United States of America.

“With very decorated and illustrious career, he wishes to play for the Philippine National team, he also wants the Philippines to be his permanent home,” nakasaad pa sa panukala.

Kapag ganap na naging batas ay kagyat na mabibigyan ng Philippine citizenship si Brownlee.