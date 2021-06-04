Jump rope aprub sa DepEd, Milo

KASABAY sa selebrasyon ng World Milk Day nitong Hunyo 1, nagsanib puwersa upang ilunsad ang jump rope program sa mga kabataan ang Milo Philippines, Department of Education at Philippine Jump Rope Association.

Bahagi ng kanilang tripartite agreement ang pag-introduce sa jump rope bilang sport sa DepEd curriculum.

“Tulad po ng aming commitment into grassroots sports development, patuloy po ang paghahanap namin ng mga programa to get the children active at home. And that is why we formed this tripartite agreement together with the Department of Education, the Philippine Jump Rope Association headed by coach Noel Agra,” lahad ni Milo Sports Manager Lester P. Castillo sa Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) ‘Usapang Sports on Air’ via Zoom.

Mamamahagi ang Milo ng 180,000 jump ropes sa mga grade four student at MAPEH teachers nationwide na parte ng programa.

Dagdag pa rito, bahagi rin sa kanilang programa ang pagtuturo ng PJRA sa mga MAPEH teachers ng wastong pagturo ng jump rope sa mga estudyante at planong magsagawa ng virtual inter-school competition ng jump rope.

“This is aligned with our purpose of nourishing children’s journey to success through nutritious energy that you can get from Milo and the inspiration to grow in sports,” saad pa ni Castillo sa sports program handog ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Hinihikayat naman ng Milo ang lahat na makiisa sa 10 million skips challenge simula nitong Hunyo 1 hanggang 30. (Abby Toralba)