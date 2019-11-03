Julie Anne palaban sa pagka-best actress sa Asian TV Awards

Nominado nga si Asia’s Pop Diva Julie Anne San Jose bilang ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ para sa role niyang si Vicky sa Synergy88 Entertainment Media’s “Barangay 143” sa Asian Television Awards (ATA). At sa husay ni Julie, mukhang malaki nga ang chance niya na manalo, ha!

Si Martin del Rosario naman ay finalist din for ‘Best Leading Male Performance’ in the Digital category. The versatile Kapuso actor was recognized for his portrayal in the film “Born Beautiful”. Martin breathed life to the well-loved character of Barbs, a transgender who sets out on her own adventures following the death of her best friend. Currently, Martin is part of the GMA primetime series “The Gift”. (DS)