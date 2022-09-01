Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Judiciary paldo budget sa susunod na taon

News
By Abante News
0 7

Nadagdagan ng P5.7 billion ang budget ng judiciary para sa susunod na taon.

“It’s the largest budget increase for the judiciary in recent years,” ayon ito kay 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero kasabay ng isinagawang deliberasyon kahapon ng Kamara kaugnay sa 2023 proposed budget ng naturang tanggapan.

Related Posts

Cynthia Villar pinalalayas PCA chief

BPO tapyas-buwis nakabitin

Marcos uutang pa ng P44B sa ADB

Ang judiciary ay binubuo ng Supreme Court, Sandiganbayan, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Regional Trial Courts at lower courts.

Ang malaking dagdag budget ay nakapaloob sa P5.268 trillion 2023 “Agenda for Recovery” national budget ni President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na isinumite sa Kongreso. (Eralyn Prado)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

ABS-CBN, TV5 deal inatras

Aminadong mababa sahod sa ‘Pinas! PBBM niluwagan pag-abroad…

Pares kariton vendor noon, milyonaryo na

1 of 3,978