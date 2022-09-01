Judiciary paldo budget sa susunod na taon

Nadagdagan ng P5.7 billion ang budget ng judiciary para sa susunod na taon.

“It’s the largest budget increase for the judiciary in recent years,” ayon ito kay 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero kasabay ng isinagawang deliberasyon kahapon ng Kamara kaugnay sa 2023 proposed budget ng naturang tanggapan.

Ang judiciary ay binubuo ng Supreme Court, Sandiganbayan, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Regional Trial Courts at lower courts.

Ang malaking dagdag budget ay nakapaloob sa P5.268 trillion 2023 “Agenda for Recovery” national budget ni President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na isinumite sa Kongreso. (Eralyn Prado)