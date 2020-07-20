J&T lulunurin sa kaso

Patong-patong na kasong paglabag sa batas ang natuklasan ng Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) sa imbestigasyon sa mga reklamo laban sa J&T Express.

Ito ang sinabi ni PNP chief General Archie Gamboa sa virtual press briefing sa Camp Crame nitong Lunes.

Ayon kay Gamboa, nakatanggap siya ng report mula sa PNP-CIDG nitong Hulyo 14 hinggil sa imbestigasyon laban sa J&T Express dahil sa mishandling ng mga produkto na nag viral sa social media dahilan upang ipag-utos ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pulisya ang malalimang imbestigasyon sa kompanya.

“I received a report from the CIDG last July 14 na they conducted an investigation. As a matter of fact other than those na naging viral sa video which was also the basis for the investigation, may mga na-find out pa including violations of the labor law of which the PNP in coordination with the DOLE is taking cognizance of it,,” pahayag ni Gamboa.

Bukod sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ay nakikipag-ugnayan na rin ang PNP-CIDG sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) dahil sa napakadaming kaso laban sa J&T at sa kasalukuyan ay nakapagsampa na ang pulisya ng magkahiwalay na kasong Violation of 11332 at Violation of 7394 o Consumer Protection Act of the Philippines.

Napag-alaman din sa imbestigasyon na ang Branch ng JT&T sa Muntinlupa City ay walang Mayors permit kaya mayroon na itong closure order.

“So because of that violation there is a closure order and actual pictures have been taken to implement such a closure order. So generally ito ‘yung pinu-pursue but of course our Regional Offices of the CIDG are also gathering evidence on their provincial hubs as there might be also violations both dito sa local ordinances in terms of permits and then dito naman sa DTI violation including the DOLE,” paliwanag ni Gamboa.(Edwin Balasa)