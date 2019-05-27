Joyce Pring best girlfriend ever – Juancho Trivino

Sa wakas ay inamin na rin nila Juancho Trivino at Joyce Pring na officially ay sila na.

Sa YouTube Channel ni Juancho nilabas ng dalawa ang good news para sa kanilang mga fans na Juanchoyce na nabuo dahil sa pagsasama nila sa “Unang Hirit.”

Sa Instagram account ni Joyce ay pinost nito ang kanilang announcement habang nasa bakasyon silang dalawa.

“We’re just out here t­rying to ALAT time for rela-xation. Have you seen the newest vlog on Juancho’s YT channel? We have an announcement to make. Not that it’s of utmost importance to the current climate of our society, but we thought you should know, #SinagotKoNa101. I love you too, @juanchotrivino… #joythtotheworld #juanchoyce #thejuan,” caption pa ni Joyce.

Sa vlog ni Juancho, sinagot nila ang tanong ng ilang fans kung sila na ba talaga?

“It’s actually the first time na ilalabas natin ‘to. We’re very happy. Para sa ‘kin she’s the best girlfriend ever,” sey ni Juancho.

“Because we didn’t want to make a big deal out of it.. so the answer is yes. We both prayed about this relationship, we still keep praying about it. We both have guidance from both sides, from both families from both church families, from both friends side, and it’s the first time for the both of us to be in a relationship na talagang it just feels right na talagang it’s not to compare our other relationships. We’re still thankful for the people that we were with before obviously and the things that we went through but I think it’s safe to say na this is the happiest we’ve both ever been,” sey naman ni Joyce.

Inamin noon ni Joyce na muntik na siyang mag-give up sa pagkakaroon ng boyfriend dahil ilang beses na siyang nakaranas ng heartache. Pero noong dumating si Juancho sa buhay niya, nag-decide itong bigyan ang love ng isa pang pagkakataon. (Ruel M­endoza)