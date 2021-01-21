Jordan nganga sa domino, nagsuplado

Batid ng lahat na mataas ang competitive level ni NBA legend Michael Jordan kaya naman marami ang bilib sa galing ng six-time NBA champion.

Kaya naman nang matalo ito sa isang domino game, hindi umano namansin ng tatlong magkakasunod ma araw ang kilalang basketbolista.

Sa kwento ni Hollywood actor Anthony Anderson sa latest episode ng “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, inalala ng aktor ang naging domino game nito

kontra Jordan nang magtagpo ang dalawa sa Bahamas.

“(Jordan) turned to my wife and he said, ‘Sweetheart, I suggest you go to the bank and take out as much money as you can because after I whip his a**, he will not be able to provide for you and your children,'” pag-alala ni Anderson.

“I just wanted a friendly game of bones with my basketball hero.”

Patuloy umano ang pag-trash talk sa kanya ng former Chicago Bulls star habang tahimik lang ito sa kanilang laban.

Ngunit nag-iba ang ihip ng hangin sa kanilang laro, “I commenced to whip his a** in dominoes,” aniya.

Salaysay pa ni Anderson, “Conan, he doesn’t score another point. I’m talking so much trash that before I domino, I say, ‘Oh my God.’ I said, ‘MJ, I wish me and my wife could go upstairs and make another baby right now because we would name him or her MJ just so we could relive this moment right now, and my baby would get older and say, ‘Daddy, why did you name me MJ?’ and I could relive the moment that I just whipped your a**.”

At dahil sa pagkatalo, hindi umano pinansin ni Jordan si Anderson ng tatlong araw.

“Conan, we are on an island together for the next three days. He can’t go anywhere, I can’t go anywhere. He refuses to talk to me for the next three days,” wika ni Anderson.

“Whenever we’re taking a group photo or a picture, he asks – no, I take that back, he doesn’t ask – he tells me to get out of the picture. Nobody would know who I was anyway.” (JAToralba)