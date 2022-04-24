Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Jordan, Gobert inalpas Jazz

Sports
By Abante News
0 6

UMISKOR ng 25 si Jordan Clarkson bago ibinaon ni Rudy Gobert ang alley-oop 11 seconds na lang sa orasan, at tinalo ng Utah ang Dallas 100-99 Sabado ng gabi.

Sablay ang 3-pointer ni Spencer Dinwiddie sa buzzer sa Vivint Smart Home Arena sa Satlk Lake City at tabla na sa 2-2 ang 76th NBA 2021-22 West first-round playoff series.

Iginapos ng Jazz ang Mavericks sa 18 points lang sa fourth quarter, nakadalawang basket lang ang Dallas sa first 7 minutes ng final period.

“This is the team we want to be,” giit ni Gobert na tumapos ng 17 points, 15 rebounds – 10 sa offensive end. “This is who we are.”

Related Posts

PacBoy uupak uli sa Tate

Mercado, Guardians pinagbabato

Mag-utol na Albo papalag

Puminta ng 23 pts., 7 assists si Donovan Mitchell sa Jazz.

Bumalik si Luka Doncic pero nadiskaril ang 30 pts., 10 rebs. at 4 asts. Tatlong larong lumiban ang Mavs star dahil sa strained left calf.

“We were down 12 at the half and we stayed the course, and it comes down to the last possession,” ani Mavs coach Jason Kidd.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

College hoop bubble pa rin

Ravena, Lady Eagles dedepensa: UAAP volleyball balik sa Mayo…

Amor Mi Amor pakitang-gilas

1 of 3,147