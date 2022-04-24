Jordan, Gobert inalpas Jazz

UMISKOR ng 25 si Jordan Clarkson bago ibinaon ni Rudy Gobert ang alley-oop 11 seconds na lang sa orasan, at tinalo ng Utah ang Dallas 100-99 Sabado ng gabi.

Sablay ang 3-pointer ni Spencer Dinwiddie sa buzzer sa Vivint Smart Home Arena sa Satlk Lake City at tabla na sa 2-2 ang 76th NBA 2021-22 West first-round playoff series.

Iginapos ng Jazz ang Mavericks sa 18 points lang sa fourth quarter, nakadalawang basket lang ang Dallas sa first 7 minutes ng final period.

“This is the team we want to be,” giit ni Gobert na tumapos ng 17 points, 15 rebounds – 10 sa offensive end. “This is who we are.”

Puminta ng 23 pts., 7 assists si Donovan Mitchell sa Jazz.

Bumalik si Luka Doncic pero nadiskaril ang 30 pts., 10 rebs. at 4 asts. Tatlong larong lumiban ang Mavs star dahil sa strained left calf.

“We were down 12 at the half and we stayed the course, and it comes down to the last possession,” ani Mavs coach Jason Kidd.