Jordan galing sa Year 3000

NAG-LIVE tweet din ang mga NBA player habang pinapanood ang Episode 5 & 6 ng ‘The Last Dance’ documentary ng final year ni Michael Jordan sa Chicago Bulls noong 1997-98.

Samu’t sari ang reaksiyon ng mga star na hindi bumitaw sa docu-series ng ESPN at Netflix.

“Don’t matter who you are not everybody wants to see you winning and doing good” – Donovan Mitchell, Jazz.

“Not everybody wanna see you doing good” at “Kobe was my MJ” – Trae Young, Hawks.

“Live long enough to see yourself become the villain?” at “Haha that commentary on Kobe was priceless!!!! 33,643 points later…” – Kevin Love, Cavaliers.

“I’m laughing before I write this. ‘If you win 3 in a row you are already on the Mount Rushmore’ – HOF David Aldridge. MJ won 3, went and played baseball then came back won 3 more in a row” at “MJ played like he was from the year 3000” – Jamal Crawford, Suns.

“Scottie (Pippen) had a 3 on 1 break and threw himself an alle! Stop playing with that man” – Bradley Beal, Wizards.

“Pure greatness” – Pau Gasol.

“That intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean” – Quinn Cook, Lakers. (VE)

