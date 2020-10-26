Jones kay Khabib: Hindi ka GOAT!

BINASAG ni American mixed martial artist Jon Jones ang mga banat na si Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov ang best pound-for-pound fighter.

Matapos magwagi kay Justin Gaethe nitong Linggo (Manila time) at madale ang 29-0 record, inanunsyo ni Nurmagodemov na magreretiro na ito.

Nabanggit ni UFC preaident Dana White na deserve ni Khabib na tawaging GOAT ng MMA.

“I know only one thing I want from UFC, you guys have to be me on No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, because I deserve this. UFC undisputed, undefeated lightweight champion, 13-0, 13 in UFC, 29 in all pro MMA career. I think I deserve it.” lahad ni Nurmagodemov.

Pero kinontra agad ito ni Jones.

“I’ve won 15 world titles, he just won his 4th. The fact that this (GOAT) is even a conversation is mind blowing to me.

Sumagot rin ito sa isang netizen na tinawag itong “salty” na, “not salty at all, I really do respect Khabib, I honor the type of man he is. But being the best is earned not given. Unfortunately four title fights aint it, no matter how much we all like em”. (JAToralba)