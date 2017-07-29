Joma ‘nagpapasarap’ sa ibang bansa habang buwis-buhay ang NPA?

“Mr. Sison apparently took to the soft life in Europe leaving his comrades to fend for themselves…”

Ito raw ang dahilan kung bakit hindi nakokontrol ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria “Joma” Sison ang galawan ng New People’s Army (NPA) sa Pilipinas.

Sinusugan din ng Malacañang ang panawagan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kay Joma na bumalik na ng bansa.

“It is unfortunate he needs to be coaxed to return to his homeland, while his wounded comrades in the mountains in the Philippines are left dying only for our soldiers to rescue and accord medical care,” ayon sa statement ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ang pahayag ay ginawa ni Abella matapos na mag-post sa Facebook si Sison ng ganitong mensahe: “I do not have to prove again that I have the revolutionary will and courage to wage armed struggle against oppression.”

Ayon kay Abella, sa ganitong pahayag ni Sison ay ipinakikita lamang umano niya na walang siyang alam sa nangyayari sa NPA na nalilihis na ang paniniwala kaya nasasangkot na iba’t ibang krimen.

“Mr. Sison apparently took to the soft life in Europe leaving his comrades to fend for themselves. No wonder they are only too eager now to demand their unearned portions,”giit ni Abella.