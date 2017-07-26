Joma kay Duterte: “Consult with a professional psychiatrist”

Binuweltahan ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at hinamon kumonsulta ito sa psychiatrist upang patingnan ang lagay ng kanyang pag-iisip.

“I pity him and I am tempted just to let him go because what he says against me is patently baseless and comes obviously from a sick mind. But I still have to answer him to prevent him from misleading the public and rousing them the wrong way,” ayon sa Facebook post ni Sison.

“At any rate, he has to look after his mental health and consult with a professional psychiatrist. Is Duterte the kind of president and commander in chief the [Philippine government] can rely on for the factual basis of martial law which puts at risk the liberties, lives and limbs of millions of people?” dagdag pa nito.

Tugon ito ng lider ng NDF matapos hamunin ni Duterte ang una na magpakamatay.

Una nito sa kanyang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sinabi ni Duterte na mayroong malalang sakit si Sison dahil sa iniindang colon cancer na agad namang pinasinungalingan ng lider-komunista.

“…what I suggest to him is to consult a professional psychiatrist to take care of his mental health,” bwelta ni Sison.

Sinabi rin ni Sison na kaya aksaya sa oras lang ang tingin ni Duterte sa peace talks ay dahil wala naman talagang interes ang pangulo na isulong ang usapan sa ngalan ng social, economic at political reforms para sa kapayapaan.