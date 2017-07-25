Joma: ‘Di interesado si Duterte sa peace talk!

Isinisi ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison sa ‘kawalan ng ineteres’ ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kaya nabalam at tuluyan nang nabalewala ang peace talks.

Ayon kay Sison, ang tanging habol ni Pangulong Duterte ay mapasuko ang revolutionary movement at hindi para pag-usapan ang social, economic at political reforms.

“He is only interested in demanding the surrender of the revolutionary movement through a protracted and indefinite kind of ceasefire ahead of any comprehensive agreement on reforms,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ni Sison.

Minamaliit din umano ni Panulong Duterte ang kakayahan ng kaliwa.

“The revolutionaries think and act to win in terms of building the revolutionary party of the proletariat (CPP), the people’s army (NPA), the mass organizations of various classes and sectors, the alliance of revolutionary forces (NDFP) and the local organs of political power (the people’s democratic government),”giit ni Sison.

Dapat umanong tanggapin ni Pangulong Duterte na may dalawang gobyerno sa Pilipinas ang isa ay ang revolutionary faction ng mga workers at peasants na pinamumunuan ng CPP.

Pinayuhan din ng lider-komunista si Duterte na iwasan ang pagiging mainitin ang ulo matapos aminin sa kanyang State of the Nation Address(SONA) na trabaho niyang i-bully at patayin ang mga kaaway ng estado.