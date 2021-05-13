Joma, 18 pa minarkahang terorista

Pinangalanan ng Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) ang 19 katao na sinasabing ‘ranking members’ ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) kasama ang founder nitong si Jose Maria Sison, bilang mga terorista.

Ang pagtukoy sa 19 indibiduwal na nakasaad sa Council Resolution Number 17 (2021) na may petsang April 21, 2021 ay nag-aatas sa Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) para i-freeze ang assets ng mga ito.

Bukod kay Sison, kasama rin sa listahan sina Vicente Ladlad, Jorge Madlos, Adelberto Silva, Rey Casambre, Rafael Baylosis at mag-asawang si Wilma at Benito Tiamzon. Mayroong 19 na miyembro ng CPP Central Committee.

“The Central Committee is the highest decision and policy-making body of the CPP and also leads and commands the NPA, its main weapon in attai­ning the Party’s goal of overthrowing the duly elec­ted government by seizing and consolidating political power through violent means,” ayon sa ATC.

Sa hiwalay na resolution o Resolution Number 16 (2021), nag-designate ito ng 10 miyembro bilang “local terrorist groups” katulad ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Abu Sayyaf Group at ang Daulah Islamiyah bilang mga terorista. (Kiko Cueto)