Jollibee-Tan Caktiong tatalupan sa ‘unli endo’ ng Kongreso

PANGHIHIMASUKAN na ng Kongreso ang pag-iimbestiga sa hindi matapos-tapos na usapin ng kontraktuwalisasyon o patakarang endo (labor-only contracting) ng Jollibee, ang multinational chain ng mga fast food restaurant na pag-aari ng bil­yonaryong si Tony Tan Caktiong.

Sa pamamagitan ng House Resolution No. 2009 na inihain kahapon sa Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso, iginiit ng mga mambabatas mula sa hanay ng Makabayan bloc na imbestigahan ng House committee on labor and employment ang Jollibee Food Corporation (JFC) at ang mga service contractor nito dahil sa ‘illegal and unfair practices’ sa kanilang mga manggagawa.

Matatandaan na nag­labas na ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ng mandatory compliance order sa JFC para ga­wing regular ang employment status ng mahigit 6,000 manggagawa nito ngayong taon.

“Worse, the company does not intend to make them part of the Jollibee family even after the Department of Labor and Employment ordered it to regularize its wor­kers… and to make good this intention, it terminated its service contracts with two service contractors resulting in the unceremonious illegal dismissal of some 400 of its workers to escape from its responsibility to the workers under the DOLE Order,” nakasaad sa HR 2009.

Iginiit ng Makabayan bloc na para sa kapaka­nan at interes ng publiko, mahalagang masiyasat ang operasyon ng JFC at ng mga service contractor ng kompanya para matukoy ang mga butas sa Labor Code na nagpatindi ng problema sa patakaran ng endo o labor-only contracting.

Ang Makabayan bloc ay binubuo nina Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, ACT Teachers­ Reps. Antonio Tinio at France Castro, Gabriela Women’s Party Reps. Emmi de Jesus at Arlene Brosas, Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao at Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago.