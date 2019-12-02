Una sa Balita


Joke lang ni Duterte! Sharon malipayun sa kiliran ni Kiko

Gialkontra ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta ang pamahayag ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga dili na maayo ang relasyon sa iyang mister nga si Senador Kiko Pangilinan.

Sa Instagram, giklaro ni Shawie nga malipayon siya sa kinahuhi nga adunay asawa kauban si Kiko aron ipanghimakak ang giingon ni Duterte nga hapit palayasa si Pangilinan sa aktres.

“Please rest assured that all is fine with my family. My stress comes from other people and things, but right now my family and marriage have never been happier! God bless you all! Love you guys,” matud sa Megastar.

Matud pa, nangumedya lang ang Presidente dihang gisulti kini kabahin sa ilang magtiayon ug nangumedya pang si Duterte tungod kay oposisyon ang iyang mister.

“If my husband and I separate, you’ll hear it from me! I don’t think anyone expects an announcement of this sort from the President of their country! Tatay likes to joke sometimes, as you all know, because Kiko’s in the Opposition. He has joked a few times against Kiko and about me in the past!” matud pa niya.

