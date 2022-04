Johnny itinangging binugbog si Amber

Pinabulaan ng Pirates of the Caribbean star na si Johnny Depp na sinaktan niya physically ang ex-wife na si Amber Heard.

Nagharap na ulit ang dating mag-asawa sa Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia para sa defamation case na isampa ng aktor sa kanyang ex-wife.

“There were arguments and things of that nature but never did I myself reach the point of striking Miss Heard in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” diin pa ni Depp.

Sinampahan ng defamation case ni Depp si Heard dahil gusto niyang ipagtanggol ang kanyang sarili para na rin sa mga anak niya.

“I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself, but stand up for my children. I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing that they were having to read about their father that was untrue. It’s strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” sey pa niya.

Hindi pinalampas ng 58-year-old actor ang siniwalat ni Heard sa isang column sa The Washington Post noong December 2018 kunsaan nai-describe siya as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Dahil dito ay nagsampa ng demanda si Depp at humihingi ito ng $50 million in damages.

Nag-countersue naman si Heard at humihingi ito ng $100 million dahil sa naranasan niyang “rampant physical violence and abuse” sa kamay ni Depp.

Kinasal sina Depp at Heard noong 2015 at nag-divorce noong 2017. (Ruel Mendoza)