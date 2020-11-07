Johnny Depp pinalayas sa ‘Fantastic Beast’

Hindi na mapapanood si Johnny Depp sa ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff franchise na ‘Fantastic Beast’.

Sa Instagram post ni Depp, nilantad nito na pinag-resign siya ng Warner Bros. sa nasabing pelikula kung saan isa siya sa lead cast at ginagampanan ang wizard na si Grindelwald.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request,” lahad ni Hollywood actor.

Ito’y kasunod ng pagkatalo ni Depp sa sinampang libel case kontra sa tabloid na The Sun matapos siyang tawaging ‘wife beater’ o nananakit ng asawa.

Kinumpirma naman ng Warner Bros. ang pag-alis ni Depp sa pelikula.

“Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,” saad ng movie company. (RP)