John Singleton pumanaw na

By Jun Lopez

Pumanaw na dala ng kumplikasyon sa sakit na stroke si John Singleton, director ng “Boyz n the Hood,” “Poetic Justice” at ilan pang movies, sa edad na 51.

Pinili ng kanyang pamilya na itigil na ang life support na nagpapanatiling buhay sa pamosong direktor, na napabalitang na-comatose kamakailan.

Dahil sa masamang balita ay nag-post sa social media ng pagdadalamhati ang ilang musicians, artists particular ng “Black” community gaya nina Janet Jackson, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monáe, Chance the Rapper, Q-Tip, Nas, John Carpenter, at Juicy J.

“I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ’90,” ani Ice Cube, na may kasamang throwback photo nila ni Singleton.

“You gave me my first movie role, my first Oscar nomination and so much more. Thank you for all you have given to the world through your work and all you have done for Black culture, women and young filmmakers. I will miss you John. Kee­ping your family in my prayers,” ani naman ni Janet Jackson.

“I honestly can’t even find the words right now. This one Hurts Bad. Singning off social media for while,” ani Ludacris, na isa sa mga nagbida sa “2 Fast 2 Furious” na dinirek ni Singleton.