John Lloyd Cruz, Dolphy, Darna Kuno at iba pa, bentang-benta

Paano ka namang hindi magiging mausisa kung masisilayan mo ang isang laruan na ang kawangis ay ang drama king na si John Lloyd Cruz?

Ang Popoy Gonzales action figure, na ang inspirasyon ay ang katauhan ni John Lloyd Cruz sa pelikulang “One More Chance” ay ang bagong must have ng mga pop culture collectors/

Ang may likha sa nasabing laruan ay nagnangalang Pato P. Pahayag niya sa kanyang Instagram account. “Like for most people, pop culture has personally played a big role in my life.”

Patuloy ni Pato: “And while it’s easy to get our nostalgia fix for western pop culture, there seems to be a gap in local representation. Without channels like YouTube, younger generations wouldn’t have access to comedy classics like Dolphy’s Banayad Whiskey and his iconic Darna Kuno. These pieces is my way of contributing to its posterity and for the present and future generations to cherish and enjoy.”

Ang dahilan kaya niya ginawa ang mga laruan: “I make them for fun, a lot of one-off pieces. Making a variety of toys, and reaching a wider scope of people, seems more satisfying than making too much of the same. I think the best part is when someone appreciates the toy and is a fan of whatever that toy represents.”

Sa Gooeyduck’s Facebook page, mababasa na ang figures nina Comedy King Dolphy,JLC at iba pa ay resin figures, hand-painted at hand-crafted. Sabi pa ni Pato: “There’s a great deal of love and care put into each piece; from conceptualizing to the end result, which is why it takes some time to finish but it’s always worth it.”

Aniya pa: “What you see on my social media accounts are all handmade figures I made for fun. All of them inspired by my love of pop culture and an ode to the Filipino culture.”

Talagang collector’s item ang kanyang likhang mga laruan dahil ang paglikha niya sa mga ito ay nakasalalay kung may panahon at pagkakataon siyang magawa ang kanyang mga likha.

Sinisigurado ni Ginoong Pato na mas mraming kaabang-abang na mga laruan sa malapit na hinaharap: “There are more Pinoy characters that I have in mind, but you’ll have to wait and see until I release them.”

Ang mga natatanging mga laruan na likga ni Pato P ay mga mahuhusay na karagdagan sa koleksyon ng mga taong ang hilig ay mga likhang maka-sining at nagpapahalaga sa mga nilalang na may hindi matatawarang kontribusyon sa contempary pop culture at kasaysayan.

Sa mga interesadong maiuwi sa kanilang tahanan ang mga action figure nina John Lloyd Cruz, Dolphy, Darna Kuno at iba pa, maari siyang sulatanb sa Facebook o Instagram, sa account na gooeyduckph.