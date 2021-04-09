John Lloyd ayaw kay Gerald – Bea

Kasama rin sa napag-usapan nina Bea Alonzo at G3 San Diego para sa Mega Entertainment Magazine ang tungkol sa naging reaksiyon ni John Lloyd Cruz sa nangyari sa kanila ni Gerald Anderson.

Tinanong nga ni G3 si Bea kung ano ang pinayo sa kanya ni John Lloyd sa naging hiwalayan nila ni Gerald.

“Merong ‘I told you so’ moment of course, because he never really wanted that guy for me. Well, he never wanted anybody for me. He told me that I can survive it, and he kept telling me that I don’t love him.

“But I didn’t believe him. Because I loved Gerald. I’ve always been into self-preservation when it comes to relationships. I’ve always been the Alpha. Yeah, and it was the first time that I really let myself go and just love fully,” sagot ni Bea, na tila sagot na rin sa tanong kung gaano niya minahal si Gerald noon.

Pero, himig na tanong ni G3 ulit kay Bea, bakit nga ba niya minahal nang husto si Gerald noon?

“I don’t know, maybe because it’s our second chance and I didn’t want it to fail.” (Dondon Sermino)