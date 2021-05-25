Jobless mababawasan ‘pag vaccination rate dinoble

Madagdagan umano ang trabaho sa bansa kung dodoblehin ang kasalukuyang vaccination rate na 162,513 na halos isang linggo, ayon kay Senador Joel Villanueva.

“The most effective employment formula is the more jabs we administer, the more jobs we create,” sabi ni Villanueva, chair ng Senate Labor and Employment Committee.

“If we can increase our vaccination rate to 325,000 doses a day, then we will be delivering 72 million doses from now until the end of the year,” sambit pa nito.

“That 72 million is half of the 140 million doses for 70 million people required to achieve herd immunity,” saad pa ng senador.

“So ‘yong sinabi po natin na 325,000 daily doses ay may 50% discount na doon sa assurance ng pamahalaan na 140 million doses ang parating sa taong ito,” paliwanag ni Villanueva.

“A 325,000-daily jab rate, should be the minimum speed. However, it is still ‘underspeeding,” sabi pa nito,

Ayon pa kay Villanueva, maabot ang jab rate na ito sa pakikipagtulungan din na pribadong sektor. (Dindo Matining)