JM de Guzman balik-showbiz na

Balik-showbiz si JM de Guzman! Todo ang pasasa­lamat niya sa producers na sina Ed Rocha at Fernando Ortigas ng TBA Productions sa kanyang Instagram sa bagong tiwalang ipinagkaloob sa kanya.

“Mr. Ed Rocha and Mr. Fernando Ortigas, thank you for the love and strong support in my recovery. You gentlemen saved my life. Thank you also Atty. Joji (not included in the picture) Thank you so much…and sirs thank you for the movie offer. Can’t wait. #lifesavers,” caption ni JM habang kasama ang dalawang producers.

Ilang taon ding tumi­gil si JM sa pag-aartista­ mula nang mapasok sa isang facility center dahil sa drugs. Pero bumangon siya at hindi nagpatalo sa masamang bisyo.

Siya sana ang leading­ man ni Jennylyn Mercado sa festival movie­ ni Atty. Joji Alonso na #WalangForever pero pinalitan siya ni Jericho Rosales. Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, hulin­g napanood si JM sa indie movie na Tandem.

Bumilib sa aktor ang ilan niyang followers­ dahil nakayanan niyang baguhin ang buhay niya.

“Brad, I’m proud of you. Get up stronger! Lahat nadadapa, pero hindi lahat bumabangon. SALUTE!” – @riskbreaker13.

“You are a good person so God is always by your side to guide u…just keep the faith,” – @chynachill.

Sabik na rin ang fans ni JM na makita siyang umaarte muli sa TV at sa movie.

Direk Erik Matti tinawag na pekeng rebolusyunaryo ang ilang lider ng showbiz

Emo si Direk Erik Matti sa latest tweets niya. Wala siyang binanggit na pangalan pero patama ang dating nito sa ilang tao sa industriya.





“I pity the people who play both sides to protect their interests in this industry thinking that no one can see through them. Well, I can. After pity, I laugh. I am slowly seeing the true colors beyond my respect for you guys. #tweetums,” unang tweet ni Matti.

Sinundan ito ng, “There are less and less fighters in this industry these days. Only survivors playing safe. Reminder to self: Be a fighter­, always. Be consistent with your views. Never betray friends in favour of your self-interest­ and hidden agenda. #conyomoves #pekengrebolusyonaryo.”

Isa si Erik sa namuno noon upang magkaroon ng pagbabago sa taunang Metro Manila Film Festival. Napagwagian naman nila ang laban na ‘yon kaya nagkaroon ng major changes­ sa mga napi­ling official entries nung 2016 MMFF.

Pero sa pagba­bagong naganap this year lalo na sa pagpili­ ng entries naging voca­l siya sa paglabas ng sama ng loob kaya hindi na niya isinumite ang movie niyang Buy Bust.

Samantala, wala pang reaksyon si Liz Dino, CEO and Chairman ng Film Develop­ment Council of the Philippines, sa mga inilabas na last four official entries ng MMFF. Pero pinuri niya ang gawa ni Matti sa teaser ng latest movie.

“This could be the GAME CHANGER of how Filipino films should be made…the CRAFTING of very aspect being given due attention and importance. Could we really be the genre filmmaking hub of Southeast Asia?” post ni Dino.