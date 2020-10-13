Jimmy reresbak

HINDI natupad ang pangakong kampeonato ni Jimmy Butler sa Miami Heat matapos sungkitin ng Los Angeles Lakers ang 2020 NBA titlle.

Sa susunod na season, babalik siyang mas mabangis.

“This is what my team needed me to do, the organization asked of me,” hayag ni Butler matapos malugmok ang Heat sa Game 6 ng kanilang best-of-seven series kontra Lakers, 106-93.

“I told them that I would win them one and I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain, so that means I got to do it next year. I told Coach Pat, I told Coach Spo I’m here to win one. I didn’t do my job, so moving forward, I got to hold up my end of the bargain.”

Saludo pa rin si Fil-Am Miami coach Erik Spoelstra sa ipinakitang performance ni Butler ngayong season.

“He is a winner, he is a leader, he is a motivator, a mentor and just a supreme competitor,” ani Spoelstra.

“And when you get to this level I think so many people forget about that, the competition and what you can bring out of an entire franchise when you’re wired to that level of fierce competitiveness.” (Elech Dawa)