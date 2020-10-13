Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Jimmy reresbak

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 12

HINDI natupad ang pangakong kampeonato ni Jimmy Butler sa Miami Heat matapos sungkitin ng Los Angeles Lakers ang 2020 NBA titlle.

Sa susunod na season, babalik siyang mas mabangis.

“This is what my team needed me to do, the organization asked of me,” hayag ni Butler matapos malugmok ang Heat sa Game 6 ng kanilang best-of-seven series kontra Lakers, 106-93.

Related Posts

Baseball legend Morgan patay na

Bolick virtual fan

Lee aatake sa Magnolia

“I told them that I would win them one and I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain, so that means I got to do it next year. I told Coach Pat, I told Coach Spo I’m here to win one. I didn’t do my job, so moving forward, I got to hold up my end of the bargain.”

Saludo pa rin si Fil-Am Miami coach Erik Spoelstra sa ipinakitang performance ni Butler ngayong season.

“He is a winner, he is a leader, he is a motivator, a mentor and just a supreme competitor,” ani Spoelstra.

“And when you get to this level I think so many people forget about that, the competition and what you can bring out of an entire franchise when you’re wired to that level of fierce competitiveness.” (Elech Dawa)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Topex kay Calvin: ‘Wag mo agawin ang trabaho ko!

Chua bagsak kay Faundo

Wright, Phoenix sinunog ang Bolts

1 of 402