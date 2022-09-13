Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Ji Chang Wook bibisita sa ‘Pinas

Entertainment
By Abante News
Bibisita sa Pilipinas ni Ji Chang Wook sa Nobyembre ngayong taon, ayon sa anunsyo ng agency niya na Glorious Entertainment sa Instagram.

Isang fan meeting para sa K-drama actor na titled “Reach You” ang gaganapin umano sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Nobyembre 6, 2022.

“Thank you to the fans for sending a lot of love and support to Ji Chang Wook. To return the love, Ji Chang Wook Fan Meeting Tour will be held.

“Starting with Korea in October 2022, it will be held in the Philippines and Indonesia,” bahagi ng post ng Glorious Entertainment.

Kilala si Ji Chang Wook sa mga K-drama na “Empress Ki”, “Healer”, “Suspicious Partner”, at “The K2” at “Smile Again”.

Isa sa sponsor ng naturang event ang Bench. (Batuts Lopez)

