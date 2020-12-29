Jessie J. nabingi sa virus

Tulad ni Lani Misalucha, nabingi rin ang singer na si Jessie J. dahil sa nakuha nitong virus. Naospital ang “Flashlight” singer noong nakaraang December 24 pagkatapos siyang makaranas ng temporary complete deafness dahil sa Meniere’s disease.

Meniere’s disease is an inner ear disorder that causes vertigo, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence,” sey ni Jessie sa isang Instagram Live interview.

Binigyan ng medication ang singer at sa bahay na ito nagpagaling.

“I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better,” sey pa niya. (Ruel Mendoza)