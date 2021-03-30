Abante Online
Jessica Simpson positibo sa COVID-19

Ni-reveal ng singer na si Jessica Simpson na nag-test positive siya for COVID-19. Pinost ito ng 40-year old singer sa kanyang Instagram kasabay ng pag-promote niya ng kanyang upcoming essay for Amazon’s Original Stories series.

“This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19.

“I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you.

“I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”

Simpson’s essay, titled Take the Lead, will be available on April 29. (Ruel Mendoza)

