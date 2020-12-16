Jennylyn, Heart, Carla bakbakan sa Vietnam Awards

Nakakuha ng nomination sa sa Blue Star Awards 2020 ng TodayTV sa Vietnam sina Jennylyn Mercado, Carla Abellana, Heart Evangelista, Dennis Trillo, Gil Cuerva.

Nominated bilang Favorite Foreign Actress sina Carla (Because Of You), Heart (Juan Happy Love Story) and Jennylyn (My Love From The Star).

Sina Dennis at Gil naman ay nominated for Favorite Foreign Actor para sa kanilang teleserye na Juan Happy Love Story and My Love from the Star.

“Xin Chào Các Bån! I am once again nominated in @kenh_todaytv ‘s Face of the Year this 2020! Please please please vote for me online as your favorite foreign actress and for ‘Because of You’ as your favorite drama,” post ni Carla sa Instagram. (Ruel Mendoza)