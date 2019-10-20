Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney kasal na

Kinasal na ang Oscar winning-actress na si Jennifer Lawrence kay Cooke Maroney noong nakaraang October 19 sa Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Mahigit 140 guest ang dumating sa lavish wedding ni J.Law at Cooke, kabilang na sina Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Emma Stone and Adele na naging present din sa rehearsal dinner nila.

Ang nag-cater sa reception ay ang Heirloom Fire na ang specialty ay organic food. According to Wedding Wire, it cost an average of $210 per guest. That’s about $31,500 just for the food.

May variety of hors d’oeuvres, including sweet potato flat cakes, Brussel sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignet.

For the main course, guests can pick between a wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or a 5-week-aged leg of beef with forager’s sauce.

For dessert, merong s’mores as well as fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple and cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar. (Ruel Mendoza)