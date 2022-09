Jennifer Lawrence 2 beses naagasan

Hindi tinago ng Oscar winning actress na si Jennifer Lawrence na naranasan na niyang makunan ng dalawang beses.

Sa interview kay J-Law sa October issue ng Vogue, inamin niya na nabuntis siya noong siya ay nasa kanyang early 20’s at pumasok sa isipan niya ang ipa-abort ang baby. Pero bago pa man mangyari iyon ay nakunan siya habang nasa Montreal, Canada siya.

‘Yung pangalawang miscarriage niya habang nagsu-shooting siya ng pelikulang Don’t Look Up noong 2020.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: ‘What if I was forced to do this?’” sey pa ng aktres.

Ngayon ay masaya si J-Law sa kanyang pagiging ina sa anak nila ng mister niyang si Cooke Maroney na pinangalanan nilang Cy.

Manghang-mangha nga raw ang aktres dahil hindi niya nakita ang sarili na magiging mapagmahal na ina.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible.’

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies.” (Ruel Mendoza)