Japan P190M donasyon sa PH vaccination

Nangako ang pamahalaan ng Japan na magbibigay ito ng P190 milyon para palakasin ang suporta ng United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) sa vaccination program ng Pilipinas.

“The costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may persist throughout their lives. The availability and equitable distribution of vaccines is critical for putting an end to this global pandemic,” sabi ni UNICEF Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov nitong Miyerkoles.

Gagamitin umano ang pondo para sa mga vaccine cold room at solar refrigerator sa tinatayang 147 health facility at mga temperature monitoring device para sa nasa 2,000 pasilidad.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koshikawa Kazuhiko, na magpapatuloy pa ang pagtulong ng kanilang pamahalaan para sa mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga naapektuhan ng pandemya.

Aniya, “Counting on the decades of cooperation between Japan and UNICEF particularly here in the Philippines, together, we will continue to provide a helping hand to Filipino children in dire situations due to COVID-19. We trust that the strong ties between Japan and the Philippines will be deepened even amid this rapidly changing environment.” (PNA)