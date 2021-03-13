Janssen bakuna safe, epektibo – WHO

SINAMA na ng ng World Health Organization (WHO) ang Janssen vaccine sa mga binigyan ng emergency use para magamit kontra sa COVID-19.

Nilabas ang desisyon matapos itong bigyan ng European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorization.

“Every new, safe and effective tool against CO­VID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” saad ni WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Gayunman giit niya, “But the hope offered by these tools will not materia­lize unless they are made available to all people in all countries.”

Hinikayat ng opisyal ang mga pamahalaan at kompanya na maghanap ng solusyon para mapabilis ang produksyon ng bakuna para magkaroon ng supply ang iba pang bansa.