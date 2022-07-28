Abante Online
Janine, Lovi serye wagi sa LA LGBTQ+ Film Fest

By Abante News
Napanalunan ng iWantTFC original series na Sleep With Me ang Audience Award for Best Episodic sa 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Bida rito sina Lovi Poe at Janine Gutierrez.


Mula sa direksyon ni Samantha Lee, tungkol ito sa dalawang babae “navigating their disabilities along with their love lives.”
Natuwa si Lovi sa nakuhang parangal ng kanilang series at hindi raw niya alam na mag-premiere ito sa Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival: “It’s just nice to be here in LA and watch our own project, our own films. I just want to congratulate Sam because she really worked hard.”

Dream come true naman kay Lee na maipalabas ang kanyang series sa naturang film festival.

“I really, really wanted ‘Sleep With Me’ to premiere at Outfest because back when I was in Outfest in 2019, that was when I first started writing ‘Sleep With Me’ so it’s full circle to have its world premiere at Outfest.”
Mapapanood ang full series (six episodes) sa iWantTFC beginning on August 15. (Ruel Mendoza)

