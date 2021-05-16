Janet Jackson nagbenta ng damit

Pina-auction ni Janet Jackson ang mahigit 1,000 costume na ginamit niya sa kanyang mga tour, music video, red carpet event.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International.

Ang military style jacket ni Janet na sinuot niya sa 1990 Rhythm Nation tour ay nabenta for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction.

A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

A single hoop earring with a key na gjnamit ni Janet sa 1990 tour at sa multiple other appearances ay nabenta for $43,750. (Ruel Mendoza)