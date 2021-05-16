Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Janet Jackson nagbenta ng damit

Entertainment
By Abante News Online
0 1

Pina-auction ni Janet Jackson ang mahigit 1,000 costume na ginamit niya sa kanyang mga tour, music video, red carpet event.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International.

Related Posts

Sey mo Jennica? Demonyo ako – Alwyn Uytincgo

Kanta ni Inigo umere sa Amerika

Dahil kay Mayor Celeste: Pauline Mendoza tumira na sa…

Ang military style jacket ni Janet na sinuot niya sa 1990 Rhythm Nation tour ay nabenta for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction.

A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

A single hoop earring with a key na gjnamit ni Janet sa 1990 tour at sa multiple other appearances ay nabenta for $43,750. (Ruel Mendoza)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

J.Law kinilig kina J.Lo-Ben

Good luck girl: Rabiya umariba sa swimsuit round ng Miss U

Kathryn may mainit na pasabog sa ASAP

1 of 1,162