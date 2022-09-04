Jane Fonda tinamaan ng cancer

Sumasailalim sa chemotherapy treatments ang legendary Hollywood actress na si Jane Fonda pagkatapos siya ma-diagnose with cancer.

Sa kanyang Instagram noong September 3, pinaalam ng 84-year old Grace & Frankie star ang tungkol sa kalusugan niya.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.

“I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.

“I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

According to cancer.net, the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is 73 percent.

Ilang beses na raw naka-experience si Fonda ng cancer scare. Noong 2010 ay pinatanggal ni Fonda ang isang small tumor sa kanyang breast. In 2018, may pinatanggal siyang cancerous growth sa kanyang upper lip. (Ruel Mendoza)