James, Smith, Cavs ‘move on’ sa Game 2

Inaasahan ni Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue na babalikwas si LeBron James at ang Cavaliers sa Game 2 ng NBA Finals sa Oakland Linggo ng gabi (Lunes sa Manila).

Move on na raw sila.

Isusubi na lang ng Cavs ang opener, nakawala pa at napunta sa Golden State ang 124-114 overtime win.

Tiwala rin si Lue na babawi si JR Smith na nag-blunder sa final 4.6 seconds ng regulation. Pagkatapos ng sablay ni George Hill sa panga­lawang free throw na nagtabla sa laro, hinab­lot ni Smith ang offensive rebound pero sa halip na tumira o pumasa ay nag-dribble papuntang halfcourt. Ubos ang oras.

Walang balak ang coach na ibangko o hugutin mula sa bench si Smith sa Game 2.

“JR can shake off anything, and when every­body tends to count JR out, that’s when he comes through,” giit ni Lue. “So he’s definitely going to start again. He’s a big part of what we do. That last play is over, it’s behind us, and now we’ve got to move on.”

Si Hill, hindi nakatulog kinagabihan. Bumabalik sa kanya ang missed free throw.

“I felt like the team did a great job. Put ourselves in a (position) to win the game. Me not hitting the free throw, I feel like cost our team the win,” bulalas niya. “And I dealt with that last night.”

Kailangan na raw nilang mag-focus sa Game 2.