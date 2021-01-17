Abante Online
James pinasilip ‘Space Jam 2’

PINATAKAM ni LeBron James ng Los Angeles Lakers ang mga nag-aabang sa ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy movie niya nang ipasilip ng National Basketball Association (NBA) star ang isang maikling clip.

Sa Instagram post niya nitong Sabadong, pinaskil niya si Bugs Bunny at ang ilan pang Looney Tunes character sa pinagbibidahan niya pelikula.

“Let’s go! Space Jam: A New Legacy coming at y’all in just a few months from now! I’m so excited about this project! Can not wait for you guys to see! @The SpringHill Company #TunesVsTheWorld #ThekidfromAKRON,” sey ng four-time NBA champion. (Janiel Abby Toralba)

