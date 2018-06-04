James, Cavs reresbak; Warriors doble-kayod

IPINAGPAG na ni LeBron James at ng Cleveland Cavaliers ang 124-114 overtime loss sa Golden State Warriors sa Game 1 ng NBA Finals, mas determinado sila ngayong bumawi.

“It’s one of the toughest losses I’ve had in my career, because of everything that kind of went on with the game and the way we played,” pag-amin ni James nitong Sabado. “Obviously, we all know what happened in the game.”

Maraming miscues, pinakamalaki ang offensive rebound ni JR Smith sa final seconds ng regulation. Tabla ang iskor sa 107, nag-dribble palayo ng basket si Smith bago tumira pero ubos na ang oras.

“The game’s over. There’s no­thing we can do about it,” pakli ni Cavs coach Tyronn Lue. “We’ve got to move on, move forward.”

Nasa Golden State ang momentum papasok ng Game 2 ngayon sa Oracle Arena, pero alam nilang hindi pa sumusuko si James.

Dalawang taon na ang nakakaraan, sa parehong NBA Finals, naiiwan din ang Cavs sa series, 3-1, pero ibinalik ni James at ninakaw ang titulo sa Game 7 sa home floor pa ng ­Warriors.

“I know it’s not the exact team, but we had them down 3-1 a couple years ago,” paalala ni Golden State coach Steve Kerr. “They might have been defeated, and they came back and won, so we’re expecting another great effort from them.” ()