Jalen titikman buhay-kalsada

NASA bansa sa ikatlong pagkakataon si Fil-Am guard Jalen Green ng Houston Rockets para sa JG4 Manila Tour ng Adidas.

Filipina ang ina ni Jalen, nakapasyal na rin sa Manila noong 2018 at 2019 kasama ng FilAm Sports USA na naglaro sa NBTC National Finals. Iniskoran niya ng 51 ang San Beda sa unang dalaw.

No. 2 pick overall ng Rockets si Green, 20, noong 2021.

Ililibot ng Adidas si Green para maranasan ang kulturang Filipino, street life at grassroots sports.

“It is with great pride and excitement that Adidas Philippines welcomes another NBA athlete – and most importantly one with Filipino roots – to the country,” ani Jen Dacasin, Adidas Philippines brand activation manager.

“This has been prepared a bit differently from how our previous athlete visits were because firstly, we are taking into consideration the health and safety of Jalen as well as our fellow Filipinos, but also we wanted to make sure that we give Jalen this opportunity to see and experience a different and more authentic side of the Philippines as he represents the Three Stripes.” (Vladi Eduarte)