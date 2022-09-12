Jake kakalusin si ‘The Spider’

Tatangkaing patumbahin at isunod sa listahan ng mga pinayukong katungggali ni YouTuber star-turned boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul si dating UFC middleweight champion at legendary MMA fighter Anderson “The Spider” Silva sa Oktubre 29 sa Gila River Arena sa Phoenix, Arizona sa Estados Unidos.

Nais patahimikin ng undefeated boxer ang madla sa pakikipagsagupa sa longest reigning champion sa kasaysayan ng UFC na may 2,457 araw simula 2006 hanggang 2012, na naputol lamang sapol ng back-to-back talo kay dating kampeon Chris Weidman na ang ikalawang paghaharap ay nagdulot ng matinding leg injury.

Sa huling laban ni Paul (5-0, 4KOs) kontra kay dating UFC welterweight titlist Tyron Woodley, pinasubsob nito sa 6th round ng scheduled 12 round bout noong Disyembre 18, 2021.

Hindi tulad ni Woodley, naiibang kalaban si Silva dahil nagawa na rin nitong lumaban sa professional boxing, kung saan tinalo niya si dating WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. sa 8th round split decision noong Hunyo 19, 202q, habang pinatumba naman ni Silva si dating UFC champion Tito Ortiz sa first round pa lamang pagsapit ng Setyembre.

“Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen. Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won’t fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva,” pagmamalaki ng tubong Cleveland, Ohio na nagsimulang sumabak sa pro-exhibition matches noong Enero 30, 2020 laban sa kapwa Youtuber AnEsonGib via TKO.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider.,” sey ni Paul. (Gerard Arce)