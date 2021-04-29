Jaja, iba pa swak sa national squad

UPANG maging patas, ipinarating ni Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara na hindi makakapalo sa national women’s volleyball team ang mga hindi dumalo sa ginanap na tryouts sa Subic.

“I want to be fair to all, no try out, no national team,” sambit Suzara sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Mula sa 40 players na naimbitahan ng PNVF, tanging 16 volleybelles lamang ang nakapunta sa tryouts na binubuo nina veterans Jaja Santiago, Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, Iris Tolenada, Ria Meneses at Dell Palomata at student-athletes Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Ivy Lacsina, Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Jennifer Nierva, Kamille Cal, Imee Hernandez at Bernadette Pepito.

Nang matanong naman kung pasok na sa national team ang mga pumalo sa tryouts nitong Miyerkoles, tumugon si Suzara ng “Yes, in principle.”

“Of course, we just need to be approved by the federation, by the board and the national team commission,” wika pa ni Suzara. “But in principle, I’m very happy that these players, they have their own strong heart and mind in coming to the tryouts.”

Ilan sa mga players na hindi present sa tryouts ay sina Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Maddie Madayag, Myla Pablo, Kat Tolentino, Ces Molina at iba pa. (JAToralba)