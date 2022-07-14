J.Lo sobrang stress, naparalisa

Naging open si Jennifer Lopez sa naranasan ng katawang niyang ma-paralyze dahil sa nangyaring panic attack.

Natakot ang 52-year-old singer-actress dahil bukod sa hindi raw siya makakilos, hindi rin daw siya makapagsalita.

Dala raw ng sobrang emotional and physical stress kaya raw naapektuhan ang buong katawan niya.

Kuwento pa ni J.Lo: “I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me. I went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move … I was completely frozen!

“I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see clearly and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me and the fear compounded itself. Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”

“By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind.”

Noong magpa-check-up na siya sa doktor, inabisuhan siya na magbakasyon para ma-relax ang katawan at isipan nito. Importante raw ay ang sleep dahil hindi raw siya bumabata.

Sey pa niya: “I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep … get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you’re going to do this much work.'” (Ruel Mendoza)