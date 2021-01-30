J.Lo nakipagtalakan dahil sa botox

Hindi nakatiis si Jennifer Lopez at pinatulan talaga ang mga netizen na pinagpipilitan na nagpapa-botox siya kaya name-maintain niya ang ganda ng mukha.

Kasalukuyang nagpo-promote si J.Lo ng beauty product line niya na J.Lo Beauty. May ilang netizen na inakusahan si J.Lo na “she had tons of Botox”.

Sey ng 51-year old singer-actress: “LOL that’s just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time…I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!!

“I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works. No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life.”

Inamin ni J.Lo na minsan na siyang pinilit ng ex-boyfriend noon na magpa-botox pero tinanggihan niya ito.

“I was 23 and I was like, ‘I’m going to pass. I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, ‘Yeah, you should start it. I do that.’ I was like, ‘No, thank you.’ And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.” (Ruel Mendoza)