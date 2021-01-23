Iwa, Pampi inilantad na si Baby CJ

Nanganak na si Iwa Moto sa ikalawang baby nila ng partner na si Pampi Lacson nitong January 21. Pinangalanan nila ito na Caleb Jiro Iwamoto Lacson or Baby CJ.

Quarantine Baby si CJ dahil pinagbuntis siya ni Iwa habang may lockdown sa buong Metro Manila. May 2020 nang ibalita ni Iwa na buntis siya second baby nila ni Pampi.

Ang panganay nilang anak na si Mimi ay 7-years old na.

Heto ang post ni Iwa sa Facebook:

“Lo and behold, here comes the newest addition to our growing family. Our new bundle of joy — our little boy who will be filling our hearts and lives with love and happiness from this day forward!

“What a beautiful blessing on the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.

“My heart is overflowing with love and joy the first time I held you in my arms. Our son, baby CJ, yours, and Ate Mimi’s first day in life are the best days of mine! I could not explain the outpouring happiness that I am feeling right now. I am so blessed to have you, Ate Mimi, Kuya Muy, and Daddy Pampi and I could not ask for more!” bahagi ng mensahe ni Iwa. (Ruel Mendoza)