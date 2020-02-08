Iwa Moto dili magpalupig sa mental illness

Naglisud man pagbutyag ni Filipino-Japanese actress Iwa Moto nga gidawat na niya ang iyang mga mental health issues.

Sa usa ka Instagram post kagahapon, Pebrero 6, 2020, gipadayag ni Moto nga na-diagnose siya nga bipolar with severe panic attack disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ug restless legs syndrome (RLS).

“[E]veryday I struggle to live my life as normal as possible. It’s hard for me to wake up and sleep.. to control my emotions. To be as jolly as I used to be. And to be ME. But everyday I fight my condition. I take my meds., and i put on a smile. I am surviving everyday,” matud sa “StarStruck” finalist, real name Aileen Iwamoto.

“[H]aving mental health issues is hard. Esp with the stigma. But its ok.. I have accepted it and I AM OK with it. I am learning to live with it, but at the same time doing my best not to be defined by my illness. I am striving to become a better version of me everyday. I AM A WARRIOR,” matud pa niya.

Naila si Moto sa iyang pagdala isip “Valentina” sa 2009 Kapuso teleserye na “Darna.”