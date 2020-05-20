‘Itim na Nazareno’ si Jordan – LeBron

LABIS ang paghanga ni three-time NBA champion sa kinikilalang GOAT ng basketball na si Michael Jordan at kakampi nito sa Chicago Bulls na si Scottie Pippen.

Hinahalintulad ni LeBron ang estilo ng kanyang laro kay Pippen na isa ring point forward, habang ang tingin naman niya sa 6-time champion na si Jordan ay isang ‘Black Jesus’.

“I saw the things [Scottie Pippen] was able to do with Mike. I just think it would’ve been a whole another level. Pip was one of my favorite players … It would’ve been a whole another level with me being a point forward, with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs,” kwento ni James sa YouTube channel ng Uninterrupted.

Una namang nakadaupang-palad ni James si Jordan taong 2001 nang 16-anyos pa lang ito sa isang pick-up game subalit hindi sila magkakampi.

“The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me. He was black Jesus to me,” tanaw-balik ni James.

Pagsapit ng 2003, nakasama na ni LeBron si Jordan isang team sa pick-up game kaparehong taon na na-draft siya No. 1 ng Cleveland Cavaliers sa NBA.

“We used to play around 9 p.m. The camp would end … and we would stay along with the college kids that he would invite,” sabi pa ni James.

“We would get a good-ass run in for about an hour, an hour [and] 15. I was on the same team with MJ, and we didn’t lose a game.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)