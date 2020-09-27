Isyu sa budget unahin kesa palit liderato- Robes

Nanawagan kahapon si San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan Rep. Florida Robes sa mga kasamahan sa Kamara na resolbahin muna ang isyu sa budget kaysa sa pagpapalit ng liderato sa kanilang hanay.

Sa halip na maggapangan kung sino ang iluluklok na susunod na lider ng Kamara, sinabi ni Robes na mas kailangan nilang magkaisa para sa pagtalakay sa P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget sa plenaryo sa susunod na linggo.

“All talks about changing the leadership during this time when we are tackling a measure aimed at helping our countrymen recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are ill-timed,” ayon kay Robes.

Bilang mga kinatawan, tungkulin aniya nilang pagsilbihan ang publiko, kabilang dito ang pagpasa sa oras sa panukalang 2021 national budget.

Kailangan aniyang magkasundo ang Kongreso at Senado sa kanilang mga bersyon para maisumite at malagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bago matapos ang taong 2020.

“I personally commend the tandem of Speaker Cayetano and Majority Leader Romualdez as they have been working seamlessly to pass important measures for the people, including those that are part of the legislative agenda of President Duterte. Let us not put our institution in a bad light especially at a time when we need to work for the people. We are here to serve the people. Let us be an example of unity for the Filipino people in these trying times,” ani Robes. (Mia Billones)